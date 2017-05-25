Daphni ha realizzato il Fabriclive 93 solo con suoi brani inediti

Daphi aka Dan Snaith è l’artefice del prossimo Fabriclive 93 e ha deciso di realizzarlo usando solo suoi brani. 23 per l’esattezza, tutti inediti.
“A lot of these tracks were recorded in situ in the mix itself. I’d put one track in place and instead of searching through existing music to find the track to follow it, I’d just make an entirely new one. The tracks on here pull from very diverse ends of the spectrum of music that I like and make.”
Tracklist
01. Daphni – Face To Face
02. Daphni – Xing Tian
03. Daphni – Carry On
04. Jamire Williams – FUTURISM (Daphni Edit)
05. Daphni – Poly
06. Daphni – Ten Thousand
07. Daphni – Medellin
08. Daphni – Hey Drum
09. Luther Davis Group – You Can Be A Star (Daphni Edit)
10. Daphni – Try
11. Daphni – Vikram
12. Pheeroan Ak Laff – 3 In 1 (Daphni Edit)
13. Daphni – Listen Up
14. Daphni – Tin
15. Daphni – Moshi
16. Daphni – Strange Bird
17. Container – Dissolve (Daphni Edit)
18. Daphni – Joli Mai
19. Daphni – Nocturne
20. Daphni – So It Seems
21. Daphni – Screaming Man Baby
22. Daphni – Vs
23. Daphni – The Truth
24. Daphni – 406.42 PPM
25. Daphni – Always There
26. Daphni – Fly Away
27. Daphni – Life’s What You Make It