Daphni ha realizzato il Fabriclive 93 solo con suoi brani inediti

Daphi aka Dan Snaith è l’artefice del prossimo Fabriclive 93 e ha deciso di realizzarlo usando solo suoi brani. 23 per l’esattezza, tutti inediti.

“A lot of these tracks were recorded in situ in the mix itself. I’d put one track in place and instead of searching through existing music to find the track to follow it, I’d just make an entirely new one. The tracks on here pull from very diverse ends of the spectrum of music that I like and make.”

<a href="http://caribouband.bandcamp.com/track/face-to-face">Face to Face by Daphni</a>

Tracklist

01. Daphni – Face To Face

02. Daphni – Xing Tian

03. Daphni – Carry On

04. Jamire Williams – FUTURISM (Daphni Edit)

05. Daphni – Poly

06. Daphni – Ten Thousand

07. Daphni – Medellin

08. Daphni – Hey Drum

09. Luther Davis Group – You Can Be A Star (Daphni Edit)

10. Daphni – Try

11. Daphni – Vikram

12. Pheeroan Ak Laff – 3 In 1 (Daphni Edit)

13. Daphni – Listen Up

14. Daphni – Tin

15. Daphni – Moshi

16. Daphni – Strange Bird

17. Container – Dissolve (Daphni Edit)

18. Daphni – Joli Mai

19. Daphni – Nocturne

20. Daphni – So It Seems

21. Daphni – Screaming Man Baby

22. Daphni – Vs

23. Daphni – The Truth

24. Daphni – 406.42 PPM

25. Daphni – Always There

26. Daphni – Fly Away

27. Daphni – Life’s What You Make It