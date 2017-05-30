Dan Black ci racconta la sua collezione di dischi

Ve lo ricordate? Era l’instancabile, iperattivo frontman dei Planet Funk in successoni da classifica come Inside All The People, Who Said e The Switch. Per alcuni anni ha contribuito a far ballare tutta l’Italia ad un ritmo nuovo per quei tempi. La carriera musicale di Dan Black comunque, non si è fermata lì. Numerosi singoli e un album come solista hanno fatto seguito fino al recente annuncio dell’uscita di un nuovo longplayer, “Do Not Revenge” il titolo, che tra le altre cose lo vede collaborare ancora una volta con la stellina dell’RnB Kelis nel brano Farewell, come per altro era già successo circa quattro anni fa con il singolo Hearts.

In occasione di questo ritorno abbiamo chiesto a Dan di partecipare a questa nostra rubrica. Ecco quello che ci ha rivelato:

The first record you bought:

99 Red Balloons by Nena

The record you own that you are most proud of:

All the one’s I made!

A record that made you want to start making music:

Overcome by Tricky

A record that inspires as a singer:

Summertime Rolls by Jane’s Addiction

A record that makes you think about Italy:

Paraffin by Planet Funk

A record that makes you always want to dance:

Housequake by Prince

A record that makes you go all emotional:

Evangeline by Cocteau Twins

The record that you use to come down and relax:

“Pink Moon” by Nick Drake

Your favourite record of the 2017 so far:

“Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

The last record you bought:

Honestly I can’t remember… Been streaming for a loooong time!