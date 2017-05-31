Questa sera Boiler Room presenta: Nicolas Jaar – Transition

Un po’ a sorpresa, tra più o meno 4h ci sarà una Boiler Room dedicata a Nicolas Jaar e al progetto Transition, “a singular visual experience by the visionary Chilean-American artist and the world’s leading underground music channel.”

Tracklist:

Rainbow Power (T.Thomas)

I Know What U Did (Nymphs V)

American Dream Radio (Network #156)

A Coin In Nine Hands (Nymphs VI)

We Can Rise Above ()

Allegrate Con La Bulla (Cumbia 4 Trump)

Everybody ¡¡¡Slit-Thru-Lose-Control (Arca x Missy)

RealDeepSlash.wavp3

Free rotation 003 (Duckett – Naaice track!)

Elegua (Nico + Obbatuke Prod @ Manana fest 2016)

Swinging Stars Orchestra

Djal Bai Si Camin (A Dos Santos woowooo)

RIP Aviv

Make Your Transition (UR)

Who 2 Govern (Sirens)