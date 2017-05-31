Questa sera Boiler Room presenta: Nicolas Jaar – Transition

Un po’ a sorpresa, tra più o meno 4h ci sarà una Boiler Room dedicata a Nicolas Jaar e al progetto Transition, “a singular visual experience by the visionary Chilean-American artist and the world’s leading underground music channel.”
Tracklist:
Rainbow Power (T.Thomas)
I Know What U Did (Nymphs V)
American Dream Radio (Network #156)
A Coin In Nine Hands (Nymphs VI)
We Can Rise Above ()
Allegrate Con La Bulla (Cumbia 4 Trump)
Everybody ¡¡¡Slit-Thru-Lose-Control (Arca x Missy)
RealDeepSlash.wavp3
Free rotation 003 (Duckett – Naaice track!)
Elegua (Nico + Obbatuke Prod @ Manana fest 2016)
Swinging Stars Orchestra
Djal Bai Si Camin (A Dos Santos woowooo)
RIP Aviv
Make Your Transition (UR)
Who 2 Govern (Sirens)