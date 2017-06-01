Le canzoni dell’estate secondo Spotify

Per festeggiare l’arrivo dell’estate –ok, manca ancora un po’, ma tant’è– Spotify ha fatto le sue previsioni sulle Songs of the Summer. Ci sono Kendrick Lamar, Future, DJ Khaled e Lil Uzi Vert.

La lista completa delle Songs of the Summer per Spotify

Selena Gomez, “Bad Liar” (The This Song is Lit Song)

Liam Payne Feat. Quavo, “Strip That Down” (The Party Song)

DJ Khaled Feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, “I’m The One” (Lounging by the Pool Song)

Camila Cabello, “Crying in The Club” (My Summer Fling is a Disaster Song)

Lady Gaga, “The Cure” (Sunburn Recovery Song)

Shawn Mendes, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” (The Road Trip Staple)

Katy Perry ft. Nicki Minaj, “Swish Swish” (Ultimate Club Banger)

Future, “Mask Off” (The Rap Cut)

Imagine Dragons, “Thunder” (The Dark and Stormy)

Kendrick Lamar, “DNA” (The Summer Workout)

Niall Horan, “Slow Hands” Summer Lazing Song)

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” (Remix) (The Globetrotter)

Miley Cyrus, “Malibu” (Cruising to the Beach Song)

Logic ft. Alessia Cara, Khalid, “1-800-273-8255” (Song with an Important Message)

Lil Uzi Vert, “XO TOUR Llif3” (Best Trap Option)