Chris Coco ci racconta la sua collezione di dischi

Nelle sue molteplici vesti di dj, produttore, giornalista, curatore di compilations, programmi radio e podcasts nonchè di label owner, Chris Coco è uno dei più influenti, autorevoli e longevi rappresentanti della scena musicale elettronica britannica e mondiale. Dai suoi inizi di fine 80s ad oggi, attraverso produzioni musicali targate Warp, Distinctive, Nang e Melodica -l´etichetta da lui stesso fondata- Chris ha inoltre rappresentato al suo meglio il più puro ed eclettico spirito del genere balearico, con il quale ormai viene universalmente identificato. Un ulteriore conferma viene dalla ripubblicazione del suo classico remake di Albatross, leggendario standard firmato da Peter Green ed i suoi Fleetwood Mac, prodotto all´inizio dei 2000 ed ora riaggiornato anche grazie alla partecipazione davvero straordinaria di The Orb in veste di remixers. A noi l´onore ed il piacere di poterlo ospitare all´interno di questa nostra rubrica e di poter curiosare tra quelli che sono i suoi dischi preferiti di ieri e di oggi.

The first record you bought:

The Clash – (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais

Is it pop music or rock music or reggae music or dub music?

Questions I have been asking ever since. This is a proper introduction to the world of music – great vibe, great lyrics, and it’s a song about London, one of the world’s great cities.

The record you own you are most proud of:

Coco Steel & Lovebomb – Feel It

It doesn’t, in my opinion give you a badge of honour to simply have ownership of a thing. Ownership is not really important, the music belongs to everybody, it’s in the air. However, if I have to choose one… I used to have boxes and boxes of this but now there’s only one left.

A record that made you want to start making music:

Brian Eno – Discreet Music

I used to listen to this every night. I still love the diagram on the back showing how it was made, looping sounds in and out of tape machines. This is proper ambient music using the studio as an ‘instrument’.

It still does it for me today.

A record that inspires you production-wise:

Boards Of Canada – Dayvan Cowboy

How do they make this so clear and so gritty, so laid back and yet so full of energy, at the same time? This is sonically amazing and emotionally transcendent, therefore an endless source of inspiration.

A record that makes you think of the Balearic Islands:

William Pitt – City Lights

A silly pop record with a magic resonance. It’s not about Ibiza or the other Balearic islands but that little pretend guitar at the start always makes me feel like I am back at my home away from home.

It’s sort of nostalgic now of course but still great in a slightly cheesy way.

A record that makes you always want to dance:

Lil Louis – French Kiss

There is so much power and energy in this tune it is really irresistible. It also has that crazy slowdown in the middle which always makes me laugh. I last played this at a New Year’s Eve party in Bali last year.

A record that makes you go all emotional:

Max Richter – On The Nature Of Daylight

This is now a modern classic and a soundtrack staple, it last starred at the beginning and the end of the amazing movie Arrival. Nothing much happens in a really fantastic way, like all the best music.

The record that you use to come down and relax:

Chris Coco – Leave No Trace

One of the only tracks that I have made that I really like to listen to, this one just floats around and always helps me to relax and feel good about being a music maker.

Your favourite record of the 2017 so far:

Fabror Resande Mac – Farbror Resande Mac

My favourite today because I have been listening to it a lot. An album of Scandilearic instrumental electronic music that really works as a satisfying listen on a sunny afternoon.

The last record you bought:

Penguin Cafe – The Imperfect Sea

This group are building on the work of the legendary Penguin Cafe Orchestra, working in the world of modern composition. Their new album is released by Erased Tapes. Track two, Cantorum, is a wonderful track to use to soundtrack a sunset.