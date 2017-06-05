HNGVR Mixtape for Elastica Records & DLSO

HNGVR é un Producer & Dj cagliaritano residente a San Francisco. Propone 60 minuti di Halftime, Footwork e D&B, includendo alcune tracce inedite estratte dal suo nuovo EP “4th Ave. Sessions” in uscita il 30 Giugno sulla label californiana Muti Music. Un mix dinamico, con ritmiche impreviste, dove percussioni e frequenze basse fanno da padrone. Parola d’ordine: #SlowFast.

HNGVR June Mix Tracklist:

01 Kimyan Law – Luba

02 Fixate – Bandicoot

03 Dj Madd – Cheeky Steppa

04 HNGVR – Holiday Experience

05 Moresound – Warriah

06 Fixate – Turbochange

07 KG – Woodblock Riddim

08 Mudra – Raja (HNGVR Remix)

09 NEVE – Magic Flute

10 Chimpo – Bedsprings Riddim

11 HLZ – Sparkles

12 NEVE – I Love You

13 Ticklish – Lost

14 Dov1 – Your Special Day (HNGVR Remix)

15 Portishead – Mysterons (6Blocc Footwork Refix)

16 Tehbis – Footwork

17 Lumumba – Exhale (Arp XP Remix)

18 HNGVR – Jump

19 J:Kenzo – Skatta VIP

20 HNGVR – Get Along

21 Dub Phizix – Beatroot

22 Bungle – Cocooned

23 Ewol – Forgotten

24 Release – Shallow Breath

25 Corrupted & Mr Fuzz – Bussaback

26 Kabuki – Bounce feat. Homesick

27 Pugilist – Septic

28 Itoa – Strange Attractor

29 HNGVR – Superstar MF Girl