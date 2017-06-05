HNGVR Mixtape for Elastica Records & DLSO

HNGVR é un Producer & Dj cagliaritano residente a San Francisco. Propone 60 minuti di Halftime, Footwork e D&B, includendo alcune tracce inedite estratte dal suo nuovo EP “4th Ave. Sessions” in uscita il 30 Giugno sulla label californiana Muti Music. Un mix dinamico, con ritmiche impreviste, dove percussioni e frequenze basse fanno da padrone. Parola d’ordine: #SlowFast.
HNGVR June Mix Tracklist:
01 Kimyan Law – Luba
02 Fixate – Bandicoot
03 Dj Madd – Cheeky Steppa
04 HNGVR – Holiday Experience
05 Moresound – Warriah
06 Fixate – Turbochange
07 KG – Woodblock Riddim
08 Mudra – Raja (HNGVR Remix)
09 NEVE – Magic Flute
10 Chimpo – Bedsprings Riddim
11 HLZ – Sparkles
12 NEVE – I Love You
13 Ticklish – Lost
14 Dov1 – Your Special Day (HNGVR Remix)
15 Portishead – Mysterons (6Blocc Footwork Refix)
16 Tehbis – Footwork
17 Lumumba – Exhale (Arp XP Remix)
18 HNGVR – Jump
19 J:Kenzo – Skatta VIP
20 HNGVR – Get Along
21 Dub Phizix – Beatroot
22 Bungle – Cocooned
23 Ewol – Forgotten
24 Release – Shallow Breath
25 Corrupted & Mr Fuzz – Bussaback
26 Kabuki – Bounce feat. Homesick
27 Pugilist – Septic
28 Itoa – Strange Attractor
29 HNGVR – Superstar MF Girl