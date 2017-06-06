Kuso, il film di Flying Lotus ha ora una data d’uscita globale

Dopo la tanta chiacchierata premiere al Sundance Film Festival e il trailer di qualche mese fa, buone nuove per i fan di Flying Lotus: Kuso, il suo primo lungometraggio, uscirà il 21 luglio prossimo.

Sarà possibile vederlo in streaming attraverso la piattaforma Shudder –nord America e UK/Iralanda– e verrà distribuito anche via Amazon e iTunes.

Ecco l’annuncio ufficiale.

So happy to finally tell u all that KUSO has been picked up by the good people at amc/shudder. — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) June 6, 2017

After Kuso played at Sundance, Shudder have been on top of this thing. I'm so glad my first film will be in the best home possible. — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) June 6, 2017

I love shudder. Best curation of horror films and weirdo shit. Kuso will sit next to Tetsuo the iron man??? And visitor q?That's a good home — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) June 6, 2017

Y'all can't hate on shudder. Netflix are scared as fuck of me and @DAVID_FIRTH. Shudder came thru like hey. $ and a Yo. We got u. ❤️ — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) June 6, 2017

Ricardati che c’è Aphex Twin nella colonna sonora del nuovo film di Flying Lotus.