Toro Y Moi ha annunciato un nuovo album, Boo Boo, ispirato da nomi come Frank Ocean, Oneothrix Point Never e Travis Scott.

“I recognized that the common thread between these artists was their attention to a feeling of space, or lack thereof. I decided that I wanted to make a Pop record with these ideas in mind. During this time of personal turmoil, I turned to music as a form of therapy, and it helped me cope with the pain that I was feeling. I’d listen to the same ambient song over and over again, trying to insulate myself from reality. I fell in love with space again. By the time I felt ready to begin working on a new record, I knew that this idea of space within music would be something that propelled my new work forward.”

Il lavoro uscirà il prossimo 7 luglio per Carpark Records ed è anticipato dal singolo Girl Like You.