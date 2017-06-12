Chance the Rapper che fa Hey Ya! e Nuthin’ But a G Thang

Ogni anno il Bonnaroo Festival ospita Superjam, una session in cui alcuni degli artisti della line-up si ritrovano per esibirsi in celebri cover. Chance the Rapper ha suonato Hey Ya! di André 3000 e Nuthin’ But a G Thang, classicone di Dr. Dre e Snoop Dogg.
Chance did a cover of nothing but a g thang and hey ya at the bonnaroo super jam 😭 pic.twitter.com/1pkXBXkMat
— Sadie (@sadie_elia) June 11, 2017
Very important: Chance the rapper just covered Hey Ya by outkast pic.twitter.com/zw4szTKweX
— Action Jackson (@yungbasedshark) June 11, 2017