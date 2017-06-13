La collezione di dischi dei Belako

Reduci dal Primavera Sound, arrivano in Italia per la Festa Della Musica Milano 2017 i Belako e questa è la loro collezione di dischi.

The first record you bought

My Prerogative – Britney Spears



It was a greatest hits really but including the new single “My Prerogative”. I remember it was the first album I bought with the money I had saved because my dad who used to buy records for me was not into Britney really. I still listen to it, maybe once or twice a year but I enjoy thinking of myself as a pre-puber dancing in my room.

The record you own you are most proud of

Early Takes Volume 1 – George Harrison (Martin Scorsesse’s picture soundtrack)



George Harrison has always been my favorite but I reckon it was because of his songs in The Beatles, I hadn’t listened to his solo stuff. When I watched Scorsesse’s documentary I immediately realized I had been wasting my time. Of course I knew “My Sweet Lord” but “Run Of The Mill”(Demo) and “Awaiting On You All”(Early Take) blew my mind away. I’m particularly proud because I haven’t crossed many people that own it, even though it’s so easy to find beatlemaniacs everywhere.

A record that made you want to start making records

First Impressions of Earth – The Strokes



I was keen on drawing since a very young age, always been very creative in terms of arts and crafts. Arctic Monkeys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Strokes were some of the bands that not only awoke this feeling of belonging to a musical period of time (teenage drama years), but at the same time brought up this crazy idea of me doing something, anything, creative in terms of music. First Impressions Of Earth had a huge thing to do in this matter, and everytime I listen to those amazing vocals in “Ize Of The World” they trigger that motivation again.

A record that inspires you production-wise

In Rainbows – Radiohead



I admire jobs that I will never be able to do such as medicine or architecture. When I listen to In Rainbows I feel I am listening to a work of science, every little detail, even the uncontrolled ones seem to be under perfect control and harmony. Maybe it’s not my favorite of the band but production wise I can’t think of anything better. Live at The Basement to confirm.

A record that always makes you want to dance

Scissor Sisters – Scissor Sisters

