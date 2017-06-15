Nosaj Thing annuncia un nuovo album, Parallels, con il brano All Points Back to U

Nosaj Thing annuncia l’arrivo di un nuovo album, Parallels, in uscita il prossimo 8 settembre per Innovative Leisure. Ad anticipare il lavoro c’è il brano All Points Back to U.
“My previous records reflected the anxiety of living inside my own imagination. For Parallels, I went outside of that: it’s all about trying new things, creating new worlds.”
La tracklist di Parallels di Nosaj Thing
1. Nowhere
2. All Points Back To U (feat. Steve Spacek)
3. Form
4. How We Do (feat. Kazu Makino)
5. U G
6. Get Like
7. TM
8. Way We Were (feat. Zuri Marley)
9. IGYC
10. Sister