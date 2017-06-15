Nosaj Thing annuncia un nuovo album, Parallels, con il brano All Points Back to U

Nosaj Thing annuncia l’arrivo di un nuovo album, Parallels, in uscita il prossimo 8 settembre per Innovative Leisure. Ad anticipare il lavoro c’è il brano All Points Back to U.

<a href="http://nosajthingil.bandcamp.com/album/parallels">Parallels by Nosaj Thing</a>

“My previous records reflected the anxiety of living inside my own imagination. For Parallels, I went outside of that: it’s all about trying new things, creating new worlds.”

La tracklist di Parallels di Nosaj Thing

1. Nowhere

2. All Points Back To U (feat. Steve Spacek)

3. Form

4. How We Do (feat. Kazu Makino)

5. U G

6. Get Like

7. TM

8. Way We Were (feat. Zuri Marley)

9. IGYC

10. Sister