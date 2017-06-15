Bike Dream è il nuovo singolo di Rostam che annuncia l’atteso debutto Half-Light

L’album di debutto di Rostam, Half-Light, uscirà il prossimo 8 settembre per Nonesuch. Il lavoro conterrà i brani già usciti, Gwan e Bike Dream.

“It wasn’t until I had almost finished this album and was trying to decide what I should call it that I took the time to look up the word ’half-light’. That lyric, and a large part of that song “Half-Light,” had come to me in a stream of consciousness sitting in front of a piano years ago, captured in a voice memo on my phone. I had never stopped to figure out what that word meant exactly. But when I read its definition, and found that it had a double meaning—that it referred to both dawn and dusk—I started to think of how those times of day are part of so many lyrics on this album.”