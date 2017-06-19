Culture 2 dei Migos potrebbe arrivare presto

During il Nobody Safe tour di Future, i Migos hanno rivelato che il seguito di Culture sta arrivando.

Questo il momento durante il freestyle sulla strumentale di Bad and Boujee, in cui Quavo annuncia “Culture 2 / Dropping soon / What it do.”

Magari era buttata lì, magari no. Staremo a vedere. Intanto, sono comparsi anche questi flyer.