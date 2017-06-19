Young Thug dice che è il #NewPAC

Young Thug ha pubblicato il suo nuovo album Beautiful Thugger Girls lo scorso venerdì. Il motivo per cui ha scelto proprio il 16 giugno lo rivela lo stesso rapper di Atlanta su Twitter:

“I dropped E.B.B.T.G on 2PAC’S birthday because I’m the #newPAC”

I feel like I am the thug he didn't get to become #SoImGoinFinishWhatHeStarted💇🏽 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 18, 2017

Chiaro? Alcune reazioni.

Young thug is the greatest musician to ever walk this earth — Djbuke (@Djbuke10) June 18, 2017

🤦🏾‍♀️ This be that bullshit that make you wanna cuss on Sunday.

If you don't get yo' disrespectful jegging wearing ass…. — Tee Marie Hanible (@TheRealTeeMarie) June 18, 2017

