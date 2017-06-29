I Dare You è il nuovo video dei The xx

Per la loro “love letter to Los Angeles”, The xx fanno squadra con Raf Simons e Alasdair McLellan. Guardati il video e leggi qui:

We are so happy to share our new video for ‘I Dare You’. Our love letter to Los Angeles, a city close to our hearts, where we wrote and recorded parts of our album I See You. This is the third video our friend, the wonderful Alasdair McLellan, has directed for us. He collaborated with a hero of ours, Raf Simons, on the creative concept and direction. It was amazing to work with both of them and such a pleasure to meet and work with Millie, Paris, Ashton, Lulu and Ernesto! Thank you to Calvin Klein and everyone involved. We hope you enjoy watching! xx The xx