JAY-Z ti raccontata 4:44 traccia dopo traccia

4:44 di JAY-Z è uscito appena ieri e se non lo hai ascoltato lo recuperi qui.

Adesso abbiamo anche il track by track che il rapper racconta in un’intervista a iHearthRadio dove, ad esempio, spiega anche il perché della title track:

“I woke up, literally, at 4:44 in the morning, 4:44 A.M., to write this song (…). So it became the title of the album and everything. It’s the title track because it’s such a powerful song, and I just believe one of the best songs I’ve ever written.”

Qui sotto, invece, il racconto traccia per traccia completo