Leggi la lettera che 2Pac scrisse a Madonna nel ’95

Calmini.

Siete sempre su DLSO e non su Novella 2000, però questa mattina (un po’ per nostalgia dei 90 e un po’ perché queste storie ci piacciono) vogliamo notiziarvi del ritrovamento di una lettera d’amore che 2Pac avrebbe scritto a Madonna nel 95.

Il fatto che i due siano stati insieme è cosa semi-nota, ma questa lettera datata 15 gennaio 1995 e scritta da 2Pac mentre era in prigione rivela diversi dettagli sulla loro relazione segreta e la fine della stessa.

“First and foremost, I must apologize to you because, like you said, I haven’t been the kind of friend I know I am capable of being,” scrive. “An interview where you said ‘I’m off to rehabilitate all the rappers & basketball players’ or something to that effect those words cut me deep seeing how I had never known you to be with any rappers besides myself. It was at this moment out of hurt & and natural instinct to strike back and defend my heart & ego that I said a lot of things.”

Chiaramente, questo pezzo di memoria e gossip sarà messo all’asta: si parte da $100,000. Vuotate i portafogli!