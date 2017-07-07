Tyler, the Creator annuncia il nuovo album, Scum Fuck Flower Boy

La scorsa settimana Tyler, The Creator ci ha regalato ben due nuovi brani e ora annuncia anche la release del prossimo album, Scum Fuck Flower Boy prevista per il 21 luglio.

SCUM FUCK FLOWER BOY: 7/21 pic.twitter.com/b6gonFc3o1 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 6, 2017

Abbiamo anche una tracklist:

Side 1:

1. “Foreword”

2. “Where This Flower Blooms”

3. “Sometimes…”

4. “See You Again”

5. “Who Dat Boy?”

6. “Pothole”

7. “Garden Shed”

Side 2:

8. “Boredom”

9. “I Ain’t Got Time!”

10. “911 / Mr. Lonely”

11. “Dropping Seeds”

12. “November”

13. “Glitter”

14. “Enjoy Right Now Today”

Cover alternativa ad opera di Eric White

