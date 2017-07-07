Tyler, the Creator annuncia il nuovo album, Scum Fuck Flower Boy

La scorsa settimana Tyler, The Creator ci ha regalato ben due nuovi brani e ora annuncia anche la release del prossimo album, Scum Fuck Flower Boy prevista per il 21 luglio.
Abbiamo anche una tracklist:
Side 1:
1. “Foreword”
2. “Where This Flower Blooms”
3. “Sometimes…”
4. “See You Again”
5. “Who Dat Boy?”
6. “Pothole”
7. “Garden Shed”
Side 2:
8. “Boredom”
9. “I Ain’t Got Time!”
10. “911 / Mr. Lonely”
11. “Dropping Seeds”
12. “November”
13. “Glitter”
14. “Enjoy Right Now Today”
Cover alternativa ad opera di Eric White