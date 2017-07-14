Tra poco potremmo dover dire addio a Soundcloud

Un recente report di TechCrunch ci dà il triste annuncio: SoundCloud ha finanziamenti a sufficienza per poter sopravvivere al massimo altri 50 giorni.

Che la piattaforma stesse attraversando un periodo di crisi era già noto, dal momento che da poco aveva annunciato il licenziamento del 40% del suo personale.

Ma ora che SoundCloud sembra avere i giorni contati, molti sono gli artisti che si chiedono come possa essere il post-Soundcloud.

Su Twitter anche le reazioni di Khalid o di Chance The Rapper che forse vuol provare a salvare la piattaforma.

thank you so much @SoundCloud for giving me an outlet to become creative, who knows where I'd be without you. pic.twitter.com/dAAidjfKRd — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) July 13, 2017

I'm working on the SoundCloud thing — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2017

A noi non resta che sperare stretti stretti in un solo coro:

God Only Knows What I’d be Without You