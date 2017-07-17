LIBERATO al Club to Club Festival 2017

Show in esclusiva di Liberato, The Black Madonna, Gabber Eleganza, Kelly Lee Owens, Laurel Halo, Mana, Smerz e Yves Tumor.

Il quarto annuncio per #C2C17 aggiunge quel pizzico di hype a una line-up che anche quest’anno si conferma senza pari.

https://www.facebook.com/clubtoclub/videos/10155070770393369/

Il programma ad oggi

Mercoledì 1 novembre // Reggia di Venaria

BILL KOULIGAS (INT) live

VISIBLE CLOAKS (US) live – Italian debut

Giovedì 2 novembre // OGR Torino

KAMASI WASHINGTON (US) live

POWELL (UK) & WOLFGANG TILLMANS (DE) live a/v – Italian debut exclusive

ARTETETRA (IT) live a/v

Venerdì 3 novembre // Lingotto

Main Stage

NICOLAS JAAR (US/CL) live

ARCA (VE) & JESSE KANDA (UK) live a/v – Italian debut exclusive

BEN FROST (AU) live a/v – Italian debut exclusive

BONOBO (UK) live

THE BLACK MADONNA (US)

AMNESIA SCANNER (AS) live

Red Bull Music Academy Stage

DEMDIKE STARE (UK) live

JLIN (US) live

KELLY LEE OWENS (UK) live

LAUREL HALO (US) live

SHAPEDNOISE (IT) live

YVES TUMOR (US) live a/v

Sabato 4 novembre // OGR Torino

KRAFTWERK (DE) – Autobahn (1974) – Italian debut exclusive

KRAFTWERK (DE) – Radio-Activity (1975) – Italian debut exclusive

Sabato 4 novembre // Lingotto

Main Stage

RICHIE HAWTIN CLOSE (CA) live a/v – Italian debut exclusive

JUNGLE (UK) live – Italian exclusive

LIBERATO (IT) live a/v – exclusive show in 2017

MURA MASA (UK) live – Italian exclusive

Red Bull Music Academy Stage

ACTRESS (UK) live

GABBER ELEGANZA (IT) performing The Hakke Show

JACQUES GREENE (CA) live

K A R Y Y N (SY/US) live – Italian debut exclusive

MANA (IT) live a/v – Italian debut exclusive

SMERZ (NO) live – Italian debut exclusive

Domenica 5 novembre // OGR Torino

KRAFTWERK (DE) – Trans Europe Express (1977) – Italian debut exclusive

KRAFTWERK (DE) – The Man-Machine (1978) – Italian debut exclusive

Lunedì 6 novembre // OGR Torino

KRAFTWERK (DE) – Computer World (1981) – Italian debut exclusive

KRAFTWERK (DE) – Techno Pop (1986) – Italian debut exclusive

Martedì 7 novembre // OGR Torino

KRAFTWERK (DE) – The Mix (1991) – Italian debut exclusive

KRAFTWERK (DE) – Tour de France (2003) – Italian debut exclusive