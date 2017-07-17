LIBERATO al Club to Club Festival 2017

Show in esclusiva di Liberato, The Black Madonna, Gabber Eleganza, Kelly Lee Owens, Laurel Halo, Mana, Smerz e Yves Tumor.
Il quarto annuncio per #C2C17 aggiunge quel pizzico di hype a una line-up che anche quest’anno si conferma senza pari.
https://www.facebook.com/clubtoclub/videos/10155070770393369/
Il programma ad oggi
Mercoledì 1 novembre // Reggia di Venaria
BILL KOULIGAS (INT) live
VISIBLE CLOAKS (US) live – Italian debut
Giovedì 2 novembre // OGR Torino
KAMASI WASHINGTON (US) live
POWELL (UK) & WOLFGANG TILLMANS (DE) live a/v – Italian debut exclusive
ARTETETRA (IT) live a/v
Venerdì 3 novembre // Lingotto
Main Stage
NICOLAS JAAR (US/CL) live
ARCA (VE) & JESSE KANDA (UK) live a/v – Italian debut exclusive
BEN FROST (AU) live a/v – Italian debut exclusive
BONOBO (UK) live
THE BLACK MADONNA (US)
AMNESIA SCANNER (AS) live
Red Bull Music Academy Stage
DEMDIKE STARE (UK) live
JLIN (US) live
KELLY LEE OWENS (UK) live
LAUREL HALO (US) live
SHAPEDNOISE (IT) live
YVES TUMOR (US) live a/v
Sabato 4 novembre // OGR Torino
KRAFTWERK (DE) – Autobahn (1974) – Italian debut exclusive
KRAFTWERK (DE) – Radio-Activity (1975) – Italian debut exclusive
Sabato 4 novembre // Lingotto
Main Stage
RICHIE HAWTIN CLOSE (CA) live a/v – Italian debut exclusive
JUNGLE (UK) live – Italian exclusive
LIBERATO (IT) live a/v – exclusive show in 2017
MURA MASA (UK) live – Italian exclusive
Red Bull Music Academy Stage
ACTRESS (UK) live
GABBER ELEGANZA (IT) performing The Hakke Show
JACQUES GREENE (CA) live
K A R Y Y N (SY/US) live – Italian debut exclusive
MANA (IT) live a/v – Italian debut exclusive
SMERZ (NO) live – Italian debut exclusive
Domenica 5 novembre // OGR Torino
KRAFTWERK (DE) – Trans Europe Express (1977) – Italian debut exclusive
KRAFTWERK (DE) – The Man-Machine (1978) – Italian debut exclusive
Lunedì 6 novembre // OGR Torino
KRAFTWERK (DE) – Computer World (1981) – Italian debut exclusive
KRAFTWERK (DE) – Techno Pop (1986) – Italian debut exclusive
Martedì 7 novembre // OGR Torino
KRAFTWERK (DE) – The Mix (1991) – Italian debut exclusive
KRAFTWERK (DE) – Tour de France (2003) – Italian debut exclusive