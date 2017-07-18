Kendrick Lamar ha fatto un regalo molto importante a una sua fan

So @msj3nn has been around from day 1 supporting the homies in everything they've ever done. Today we changed her life the way she has changed ours and so many others. We no longer have to worry about that gofundme link in my bio because SHE'S GETTING A NEW MODIFIED VAN COURTESY OF KENDRICK AND TDE. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH, JENN. Here's a video of me losing my cool before getting her real reaction lol. DAMN.

A post shared by @edotharlow on Jul 14, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT