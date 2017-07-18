Kendrick Lamar ha fatto un regalo molto importante a una sua fan

Jennifer Phillips ha incontrato Kendrick Lamar in backstage durante il suo DAMN. tour a Dallas.
Lei è una grandissima fan di K-Dot perché, nonostante una spina dorsale rotta a causa di un incidente stradale, ha assistito a non meno di 8 concerti del suo rapper preferito.
Durante il loro incontro, Jennifer spiega di aver messo su un crowdfunding per comprare un nuovo furgoncino, adatto alla quadriplegia.
Bene, il sogno di Jennifer ora è realtà grazie a quel tenerone di Kendrick che ha deciso di regalarle il mini-van e un giacchino autografato, con tanto di dedica.
“Thank you for always supporting me. Your a inspiration for me. You are strong and positive. Your kind and beautiful. For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure your comfortable driving the city. A gift from me to you. Your always appreciated! — K. Lamar.”
So @msj3nn has been around from day 1 supporting the homies in everything they've ever done. Today we changed her life the way she has changed ours and so many others. We no longer have to worry about that gofundme link in my bio because SHE'S GETTING A NEW MODIFIED VAN COURTESY OF KENDRICK AND TDE. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH, JENN. Here's a video of me losing my cool before getting her real reaction lol. DAMN.