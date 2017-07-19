Finn Wolfhard di Stranger Things ha diretto il video di una rock band

15 anni e

– essere attori

– saper suonare

– dirigere video musicali

– suonare sul palco con Mac DeMarco

Che schifo.

Finn Wolfhard di Stranger Things fa tutte queste cose, ultima: ha diretto il video di “Sonora” degli Spendtime Palace, assieme all’amico Vine star Josh Ovalle, ispirandosi ai classici di Spielberg.

Once we listened to the song a bunch of times we were thinking of what the tone was and we thought it had a western feel. We thought, ‘What if we do a western, but with two teenagers in 2017 California?

Finn Wolfhard è anche uno dei protagonisti del video e tornerà nei panni di Mike di Stranger Things il prossimo ottobre.