Ascolta un nuovo brano di Tyler, The Creator: I Ain’t Got Time!

Dopo aver annunciato Scum Fuck Flower Boy (la cui release ufficiale è domani) con tre brani, Tyler, The Creator fa uscire un nuovo brano, I Ain’t Got Time, dal suo prossimo album: si tratta di una traccia a cui Tyler stava lavorando in studio da Kanye West durante le registrazioni di The Life of Pablo.

“I remember being at Ye’s during The Life of Pablo, and I think he went to take a nap. I was in the studio and there was this MPC there. I was just like, “Noah started recording me.” I started smacking, started clapping, making weird noises, added a boom boom boom, and I was gonna add a hook. It was just that. I was like, “Damn, Kanye should take this song. He would sound so much cooler saying, ‘I ain’t got time’ than me.” He didn’t like it.”

Kanye dormiva, Tyler produceva. Che stakanovista.