La collezioni di dischi di Noga Erez per Siren Festival

Noga Erez ha pubblicato il suo debutto Off The Radar solo a inizio giugno, ma ci è voluto ben poco affinché conquistasse slot importanti nei festival di mezza Europa, Primavera Sound in primis. In Italia fa parte della folta schiera di artisti internazionali del Siren Festival di Vasto e si esibirà nella città abruzzese sabato 29 luglio. Per l’occasione, abbiamo chiesto all’artista israeliana di raccontarci la sua collezione di dischi.

The first record you bought:

Buba Mati. ‘Buba’ in Hebrew means ‘doll’. It’s a kid’s record by probably the most important Israeli musician, Matti Caspi.

The record you own you are most proud of:

The Eraser by Thom Yorke. I love this record and I own it on all formats.

A record that made you want to start making music:

PJ Harvey – Let England Shake

A record that inspires you production-wise:

Flying Lotus – Until The Quiet Comes

A record that makes you always want to dance:

M.I.A. – Matangi

A record that makes you go all emotional:

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

The record that you use to come down and relax:

Airhead – For Years

Your favourite record in 2017:

Vince Staples – Big Fish Theory

The last record you bought:

Baauer – Aa

Intanto, oggi sono stati annunciati gli artisti che apriranno il Siren Festival giovedì 27 luglio: Taxiwars e MALIHINI.