Drake campiona Peverelist nel suo nuovo brano e il merito è di Oneman

C’è un nuovo trend in atto: campionare brani dubstep. Dopo Xxxtentacion che in Look at me! campionava Changes di Mala ecco che arriva Drake con un teaser dei suoi e –sorpresa– il sample è Roll With The Punches di Peverelist.
Il brano era stato già oggetto di remix a firma Majid Jordan.
Se ti stai chiedendo com’è nata la connessione, il merito è di Oneman.
So I've just landed in Dubai, and check Insta to a DM from Man like @nxxnyo from OVO. He asked me 2 months ago what a track from one of my Boiler Room sets was called.. I told him it's Peverlist – Roll With The Punches. So he flipped it to 160bpm and sent me the edit. Then @champagnepapi liked it enough to jump on it… I'm a very gassed don right now. This is sick. UK 2 The World Bitchez!!!! Big up @nxxnyo check his mix he did for my Rinse FM show last year – Top G
A questo punto, ascoltati Roll With The Punches di Peverelist.