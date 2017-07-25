Drake campiona Peverelist nel suo nuovo brano e il merito è di Oneman

C’è un nuovo trend in atto: campionare brani dubstep. Dopo Xxxtentacion che in Look at me! campionava Changes di Mala ecco che arriva Drake con un teaser dei suoi e –sorpresa– il sample è Roll With The Punches di Peverelist.

Il brano era stato già oggetto di remix a firma Majid Jordan.

Se ti stai chiedendo com’è nata la connessione, il merito è di Oneman.

A questo punto, ascoltati Roll With The Punches di Peverelist.