I 150 album più belli scritti da donne

NPR ha messo giù una classifica dei 150 migliori album realizzati da donne che parte dal 1964 fino ai nostri giorni ed è frutto del lavoro di circa 50 donne che ruotano attorno NPR e altre radio.
La classifica include generi e stili diversi, com’è ovvio: si va da Amy Winehouse a Lauryn Hill, poi Aretha Franklin e Alicia Keys, Beyonce e Solange, Yoko Ono, Britney Spears e un sacco di altre donne cazzutissime che troverete qui sotto.
Non c’è molto altro da dire. Anzi, sì:
150. The Roches – The Roches (Warner Bros., 1979)
149. Alicia Keys – Songs In A Minor (J Records, 2001)
148. Terri Lyne Carrington – The Mosaic Project (Concord Jazz, 2011)
147. Meredith Monk – Dolmen Music (ECM, 1981)
146. Patty Griffin – Flaming Red (A&M, 1998)
145. Oumou Sangare – Moussolou (Women) (Kartell/World Circuit, 1989)
144. The Breeders – Last Splash (4AD/Elektra, 1993)
143. Robyn – Body Talk (Konichiwa Records, 2010)
142. Iris DeMent – My Life (Warner Bros., 1993)
141. Joanna Newsom – Ys (Drag City, 2006)
140. Norah Jones – Come Away with Me (Blue Note, 2002)
139. The Bangles – All Over the Place (Columbia, 1984)
138. Cocteau Twins – Heaven or Las Vegas (4AD, 1990)
137. Ofra Haza – 50 Gates Of Wisdom (Yemenite Songs) (Shanachie, 1987)
136. Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band – Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band (Apple Records, 1970)
135. The B-52’s – The B-52’s (Warner Bros., 1979)
134. Solange – A Seat at the Table (Saint/Columbia 2016)
133. Fanny – Fanny Hill (Reprise, 1972)
132. Shelby Lynne – I Am Shelby Lynne (Island/Mercury, 2000)
131. Shirley Horn – I Thought About You — Live At Vine St. (Verve Records, 1987)
130. Teena Marie – Wild and Peaceful (Motown Records, 1979)
129. Marianne Faithfull – Broken English (Island, 1979)
128. Pauline Oliveros, Stuart Dempster, Panaiotis – Deep Listening (New Albion, 1989)
127. Sonic Youth – Sister (SST, 1987)
126. The Carpenters – A Song for You
125. Fiona Apple – Tidal (Work Group/Clean Slate/Columbia, 1996)
124. Carly Simon – No Secrets (Elektra, 1972)
123. Cris Williamson – The Changer and the Changed: A Record of the Times (Olivia Records, 1975)
122. Siouxsie and the Banshees – The Scream (Polydor, 1978)
121. Joni Mitchell – Hejira (Asylum, 1976)
120. Anita Baker – Rapture (Elektra, 1986)
119. The Slits – Cut (Island Records, 1979)
118. Chaka Khan – I Feel for You (Warner Bros., 1984)
117. Joan Jett – I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll (Boardwalk, 1981)
116. Macy Gray – On How Life Is (Epic, 1999)
115. La Lupe & Tito Puente – La Pareja (Fania/Tico Records, 1978)
114. Reba McEntire – Rumor Has It (MCA, 1990)
113. Aretha Franklin – Young, Gifted and Black (Atlantic Records, 1972)
112. Mercedes Sosa – Mercedes Sosa en Argentina (Universal Distribution/Philips, 1982)
111. Diamanda Galás – The Litanies of Satan (Y, 1982)
110. Miranda Lambert – Platinum (RCA Nashville, 2014)
109. Against Me! – Transgender Dysphoria Blues (Total Treble, 2014)
108. Gladys Knight and the Pips – Imagination (Buddah Records, 1973)
107. The Shangri-Las – Leader of the Pack (Red Bird Records, 1965)
106. No Doubt – Tragic Kingdom (Interscope, 1995)
105. Sheila E. – The Glamorous Life (Warner Bros., 1984)
104. ESG – Come Away With ESG (99 Records, 1983)
103. Umm Kulthum – Enta Omri (You Are My Life) (Sono, 1964)
102. Alabama Shakes – Sound & Color (ATO, 2015)
101. Eurythmics – Touch (RCA, 1983)
100. Buffy Sainte-Marie – It’s My Way! (Vanguard Records, 1964)
99. Taylor Swift – Fearless (Big Machine Records, 2008)
98. Bikini Kill – Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah (Kill Rock Stars, 1993)
97. Mariah Carey – Daydream (Columbia Records, 1995)
96. Lil’ Kim – Hard Core (Big Beat/Undeas Recordings, 1996)
95. Shakira – ¿Dónde Están los Ladrones? (Sony, 1998)
94. Sheryl Crow – Tuesday Night Music Club (A&M, 1993)
93. Britney Spears – …Baby One More Time (Jive Records, 1999)
92. Meshell Ndegeocello – Peace Beyond Passion (Maverick, 1996)
91. Alison Krauss And Union Station – New Favorite (Rounder, 2001)
90. Barbra Streisand – Funny Girl, Broadway Cast Album (Capitol Records, 1964)
89. Shania Twain – Come On Over (Mercury Records, 1997)
88. k. d. lang – Ingénue (Sire, 1992)
87. X – Los Angeles (Slash/Rhino, 1980)
86. Alice Coltrane – Journey in Satchidananda (GRP/Impulse!, 1971)
85. Joan Baez – Diamonds & Rust (A&M, 1975)
84. Roberta Flack – First Take (Atlantic, 1969)
83. Bobbie Gentry – Ode To Billie Joe (Capitol Records, 1967)
82. Laura Nyro – New York Tendaberry (Columbia, 1969)
81. Sleater-Kinney – Dig Me Out (Kill Rock Stars, 1997)
80. Laurie Anderson – Big Science (Warner Bros., 1982)
79. Portishead – Dummy (Go! Beat, 1994)
78. The Bulgarian State Radio & Television Choir – Le Mystère Des Voix Bulgares (Nonesuch, 1987)
77. Aaliyah – Aaliyah (Blackground/Virgin America 2001)
76. Tammy Wynette – Stand By Your Man (Epic, 1969)
75. Donna Summer – Bad Girls (Casablanca, 1979)
74. The Raincoats – The Raincoats (Rough Trade, 1979)
73. Astrud Gilberto – The Astrud Gilberto Album(Verve Records, 1965)
72. The Runaways – The Runaways (Mercury, 1976)
71. Salt-N-Pepa – Blacks’ Magic (London, 1990)
70. Stevie Nicks – Bella Donna (Modern, 1981)
69. Cyndi Lauper – She’s So Unusual (Portrait/Sony 1983)
68. Rosanne Cash – King’s Record Shop (Columbia, 1987)
67. Sinead O’Connor – I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got (Chrysalis Records, 1990)
66. Miriam Makeba – Pata Pata (Reprise, 1967)
65. Cassandra Wilson – Blue Light ‘Til Dawn (Blue Note, 1993)
64. Spice Girls – Spice (Virgin, 1996)
63. Madonna – Like a Virgin (Sire, 1984)
62. Dixie Chicks – Wide Open Spaces (BMG/Sony, 1998)
61. Destiny’s Child – The Writing’s on the Wall (Columbia, 1999)
60. The Pretenders – Pretenders (Sire, 1980)
59. Indigo Girls – Indigo Girls (Epic, 1989)
58. Labelle – Nightbirds (Epic, 1974)
57. Mary J. Blige – What’s the 411? (Uptown/MCA, 1992)
56. X-Ray Spex – Germfree Adolescents (EMI, 1978)
55. The Go-Gos – Beauty And The Beat (I.R.S., 1981)
54. Nico – Chelsea Girl (Verve, 1967)
53. Linda Ronstadt – Heart Like A Wheel (Capitol, 1974)
52. Bonnie Raitt – Nick Of Time (Capitol/EMI, 1989)
51. Sarah Vaughan – Sassy Swings Again (Mercury, 1967)
50. Hole – Live Through This (DGC, 1994)
49. Rickie Lee Jones – Pirates (Warner Bros., 1981)
48. Etta James – Rocks The House (Argo, 1964)
47. Celia Cruz – Son con Guaguanco (Emusica/Fania, 1966)
46. Emmylou Harris – Wrecking Ball (Elektra, 1995)
45. Dusty Springfield – Dusty in Memphis (Atlantic, 1969)
44. Heart – Dreamboat Annie (Mushroom, 1976)
43. M.I.A. – Kala (XL/Interscope, 2007)
42. Ella Fitzgerald – Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Johnny Mercer Song Book (Verve, 1964)
41. Tracy Chapman – Tracy Chapman (Elektra, 1988)
40. The Staple Singers – Be Altitude: Respect Yourself (Stax, 1972)
39. Gillian Welch – Time (The Revelator) (Acony Records, 2001)
38. Odetta – It’s a Mighty World (RCA Victor, 1964)
37. Kate Bush – Hounds Of Love (EMI, 1985)
36. Grace Jones – Nightclubbing (Island Records, 1981)
35. Blondie – Parallel Lines (Chrysalis, 1978)
34. Tina Turner – Private Dancer (Capitol, 1984)
33. Queen Latifah – All Hail The Queen (Tommy Boy, 1989)
32. Björk – Post (Elektra, 1995)
31. Liz Phair – Exile In Guyville (Capitol/EMI/Matador, 1993)
30. Adele – 21 (Columbia/XL, 2011)
29. Alanis Morissette – Jagged Little Pill (Maverick, 1995)
28. Nina Simone – Nina Simone Sings the Blues (RCA Victor, 1967)
27. Tori Amos – Little Earthquakes (Atlantic, 1992)
26. TLC – CrazySexyCool (LaFace, 1994)
25. Ani Difranco – Little Plastic Castle (Righteous Babe Records, 1998)
24. Loretta Lynn – Coal Miner’s Daughter (Decca, 1970)
23. Aretha Franklin – Amazing Grace (Atlantic, 1972)
22. Sade – Diamond Life (Sony, 1984)
21. PJ Harvey – Rid Of Me (Island Records, 1993)
20. The Ronettes – Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica (Philles Records, 1964)
19. Selena – Amor Prohibido (EMI Latin, 1994)
18. Lucinda Williams – Car Wheels On A Gravel Road (Mercury, 1998)
17. Janet Jackson – Control (A&M, 1986)
16. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours (Warner Bros., 1977)
15. Diana Ross and the Supremes – Where Did Our Love Go (Motown, 1964)
14. Whitney Houston – Whitney Houston (Arista, 1985)
13. Madonna – Like a Prayer (Sire, 1989)
12. Erykah Badu – Baduizm (Universal, 1997)
11. Dolly Parton – Coat Of Many Colors (RCA Records, 1971)
10. Carole King – Tapestry (Ode, 1971)
9. Amy Winehouse – Back To Black (Island, 2006)
8. Janis Joplin – Pearl (Columbia, 1971)
7. Patti Smith – Horses (Arista, 1975)
6. Beyoncé – Lemonade (Parkwood/Columbia, 2016)
5. Missy Elliott – Supa Dupa Fly (The Goldmind/Elektra, 1997)
4. Aretha Franklin – I Never Loved a Man The Way I Love You (Atlantic, 1967)
3. Nina Simone – I Put A Spell on You (Philips, 1965)
2. Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (Ruffhouse/Columbia, 1998)
1. Joni Mitchell – Blue (Reprise, 1971)