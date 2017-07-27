I 150 album più belli scritti da donne

NPR ha messo giù una classifica dei 150 migliori album realizzati da donne che parte dal 1964 fino ai nostri giorni ed è frutto del lavoro di circa 50 donne che ruotano attorno NPR e altre radio.

La classifica include generi e stili diversi, com’è ovvio: si va da Amy Winehouse a Lauryn Hill, poi Aretha Franklin e Alicia Keys, Beyonce e Solange, Yoko Ono, Britney Spears e un sacco di altre donne cazzutissime che troverete qui sotto.

Non c’è molto altro da dire. Anzi, sì:

150. The Roches – The Roches (Warner Bros., 1979)

149. Alicia Keys – Songs In A Minor (J Records, 2001)

148. Terri Lyne Carrington – The Mosaic Project (Concord Jazz, 2011)

147. Meredith Monk – Dolmen Music (ECM, 1981)

146. Patty Griffin – Flaming Red (A&M, 1998)

145. Oumou Sangare – Moussolou (Women) (Kartell/World Circuit, 1989)

144. The Breeders – Last Splash (4AD/Elektra, 1993)

143. Robyn – Body Talk (Konichiwa Records, 2010)

142. Iris DeMent – My Life (Warner Bros., 1993)

141. Joanna Newsom – Ys (Drag City, 2006)

140. Norah Jones – Come Away with Me (Blue Note, 2002)

139. The Bangles – All Over the Place (Columbia, 1984)

138. Cocteau Twins – Heaven or Las Vegas (4AD, 1990)

137. Ofra Haza – 50 Gates Of Wisdom (Yemenite Songs) (Shanachie, 1987)

136. Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band – Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band (Apple Records, 1970)

135. The B-52’s – The B-52’s (Warner Bros., 1979)

134. Solange – A Seat at the Table (Saint/Columbia 2016)

133. Fanny – Fanny Hill (Reprise, 1972)

132. Shelby Lynne – I Am Shelby Lynne (Island/Mercury, 2000)

131. Shirley Horn – I Thought About You — Live At Vine St. (Verve Records, 1987)

130. Teena Marie – Wild and Peaceful (Motown Records, 1979)

129. Marianne Faithfull – Broken English (Island, 1979)

128. Pauline Oliveros, Stuart Dempster, Panaiotis – Deep Listening (New Albion, 1989)

127. Sonic Youth – Sister (SST, 1987)

126. The Carpenters – A Song for You

125. Fiona Apple – Tidal (Work Group/Clean Slate/Columbia, 1996)

124. Carly Simon – No Secrets (Elektra, 1972)

123. Cris Williamson – The Changer and the Changed: A Record of the Times (Olivia Records, 1975)

122. Siouxsie and the Banshees – The Scream (Polydor, 1978)

121. Joni Mitchell – Hejira (Asylum, 1976)

120. Anita Baker – Rapture (Elektra, 1986)

119. The Slits – Cut (Island Records, 1979)

118. Chaka Khan – I Feel for You (Warner Bros., 1984)

117. Joan Jett – I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll (Boardwalk, 1981)

116. Macy Gray – On How Life Is (Epic, 1999)

115. La Lupe & Tito Puente – La Pareja (Fania/Tico Records, 1978)

114. Reba McEntire – Rumor Has It (MCA, 1990)

113. Aretha Franklin – Young, Gifted and Black (Atlantic Records, 1972)

112. Mercedes Sosa – Mercedes Sosa en Argentina (Universal Distribution/Philips, 1982)

111. Diamanda Galás – The Litanies of Satan (Y, 1982)

110. Miranda Lambert – Platinum (RCA Nashville, 2014)

109. Against Me! – Transgender Dysphoria Blues (Total Treble, 2014)

108. Gladys Knight and the Pips – Imagination (Buddah Records, 1973)

107. The Shangri-Las – Leader of the Pack (Red Bird Records, 1965)

106. No Doubt – Tragic Kingdom (Interscope, 1995)

105. Sheila E. – The Glamorous Life (Warner Bros., 1984)

104. ESG – Come Away With ESG (99 Records, 1983)

103. Umm Kulthum – Enta Omri (You Are My Life) (Sono, 1964)

102. Alabama Shakes – Sound & Color (ATO, 2015)

101. Eurythmics – Touch (RCA, 1983)

100. Buffy Sainte-Marie – It’s My Way! (Vanguard Records, 1964)

99. Taylor Swift – Fearless (Big Machine Records, 2008)

98. Bikini Kill – Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah (Kill Rock Stars, 1993)

97. Mariah Carey – Daydream (Columbia Records, 1995)

96. Lil’ Kim – Hard Core (Big Beat/Undeas Recordings, 1996)

95. Shakira – ¿Dónde Están los Ladrones? (Sony, 1998)

94. Sheryl Crow – Tuesday Night Music Club (A&M, 1993)

93. Britney Spears – …Baby One More Time (Jive Records, 1999)

92. Meshell Ndegeocello – Peace Beyond Passion (Maverick, 1996)

91. Alison Krauss And Union Station – New Favorite (Rounder, 2001)

90. Barbra Streisand – Funny Girl, Broadway Cast Album (Capitol Records, 1964)

89. Shania Twain – Come On Over (Mercury Records, 1997)

88. k. d. lang – Ingénue (Sire, 1992)

87. X – Los Angeles (Slash/Rhino, 1980)

86. Alice Coltrane – Journey in Satchidananda (GRP/Impulse!, 1971)

85. Joan Baez – Diamonds & Rust (A&M, 1975)

84. Roberta Flack – First Take (Atlantic, 1969)

83. Bobbie Gentry – Ode To Billie Joe (Capitol Records, 1967)

82. Laura Nyro – New York Tendaberry (Columbia, 1969)

81. Sleater-Kinney – Dig Me Out (Kill Rock Stars, 1997)

80. Laurie Anderson – Big Science (Warner Bros., 1982)

79. Portishead – Dummy (Go! Beat, 1994)

78. The Bulgarian State Radio & Television Choir – Le Mystère Des Voix Bulgares (Nonesuch, 1987)

77. Aaliyah – Aaliyah (Blackground/Virgin America 2001)

76. Tammy Wynette – Stand By Your Man (Epic, 1969)

75. Donna Summer – Bad Girls (Casablanca, 1979)

74. The Raincoats – The Raincoats (Rough Trade, 1979)

73. Astrud Gilberto – The Astrud Gilberto Album(Verve Records, 1965)

72. The Runaways – The Runaways (Mercury, 1976)

71. Salt-N-Pepa – Blacks’ Magic (London, 1990)

70. Stevie Nicks – Bella Donna (Modern, 1981)

69. Cyndi Lauper – She’s So Unusual (Portrait/Sony 1983)

68. Rosanne Cash – King’s Record Shop (Columbia, 1987)

67. Sinead O’Connor – I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got (Chrysalis Records, 1990)

66. Miriam Makeba – Pata Pata (Reprise, 1967)

65. Cassandra Wilson – Blue Light ‘Til Dawn (Blue Note, 1993)

64. Spice Girls – Spice (Virgin, 1996)

63. Madonna – Like a Virgin (Sire, 1984)

62. Dixie Chicks – Wide Open Spaces (BMG/Sony, 1998)

61. Destiny’s Child – The Writing’s on the Wall (Columbia, 1999)

60. The Pretenders – Pretenders (Sire, 1980)

59. Indigo Girls – Indigo Girls (Epic, 1989)

58. Labelle – Nightbirds (Epic, 1974)

57. Mary J. Blige – What’s the 411? (Uptown/MCA, 1992)

56. X-Ray Spex – Germfree Adolescents (EMI, 1978)

55. The Go-Gos – Beauty And The Beat (I.R.S., 1981)

54. Nico – Chelsea Girl (Verve, 1967)

53. Linda Ronstadt – Heart Like A Wheel (Capitol, 1974)

52. Bonnie Raitt – Nick Of Time (Capitol/EMI, 1989)

51. Sarah Vaughan – Sassy Swings Again (Mercury, 1967)

50. Hole – Live Through This (DGC, 1994)

49. Rickie Lee Jones – Pirates (Warner Bros., 1981)

48. Etta James – Rocks The House (Argo, 1964)

47. Celia Cruz – Son con Guaguanco (Emusica/Fania, 1966)

46. Emmylou Harris – Wrecking Ball (Elektra, 1995)

45. Dusty Springfield – Dusty in Memphis (Atlantic, 1969)

44. Heart – Dreamboat Annie (Mushroom, 1976)

43. M.I.A. – Kala (XL/Interscope, 2007)

42. Ella Fitzgerald – Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Johnny Mercer Song Book (Verve, 1964)

41. Tracy Chapman – Tracy Chapman (Elektra, 1988)

40. The Staple Singers – Be Altitude: Respect Yourself (Stax, 1972)

39. Gillian Welch – Time (The Revelator) (Acony Records, 2001)

38. Odetta – It’s a Mighty World (RCA Victor, 1964)

37. Kate Bush – Hounds Of Love (EMI, 1985)

36. Grace Jones – Nightclubbing (Island Records, 1981)

35. Blondie – Parallel Lines (Chrysalis, 1978)

34. Tina Turner – Private Dancer (Capitol, 1984)

33. Queen Latifah – All Hail The Queen (Tommy Boy, 1989)

32. Björk – Post (Elektra, 1995)

31. Liz Phair – Exile In Guyville (Capitol/EMI/Matador, 1993)

30. Adele – 21 (Columbia/XL, 2011)

29. Alanis Morissette – Jagged Little Pill (Maverick, 1995)

28. Nina Simone – Nina Simone Sings the Blues (RCA Victor, 1967)

27. Tori Amos – Little Earthquakes (Atlantic, 1992)

26. TLC – CrazySexyCool (LaFace, 1994)

25. Ani Difranco – Little Plastic Castle (Righteous Babe Records, 1998)

24. Loretta Lynn – Coal Miner’s Daughter (Decca, 1970)

23. Aretha Franklin – Amazing Grace (Atlantic, 1972)

22. Sade – Diamond Life (Sony, 1984)

21. PJ Harvey – Rid Of Me (Island Records, 1993)

20. The Ronettes – Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica (Philles Records, 1964)

19. Selena – Amor Prohibido (EMI Latin, 1994)

18. Lucinda Williams – Car Wheels On A Gravel Road (Mercury, 1998)

17. Janet Jackson – Control (A&M, 1986)

16. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours (Warner Bros., 1977)

15. Diana Ross and the Supremes – Where Did Our Love Go (Motown, 1964)

14. Whitney Houston – Whitney Houston (Arista, 1985)

13. Madonna – Like a Prayer (Sire, 1989)

12. Erykah Badu – Baduizm (Universal, 1997)

11. Dolly Parton – Coat Of Many Colors (RCA Records, 1971)

10. Carole King – Tapestry (Ode, 1971)

9. Amy Winehouse – Back To Black (Island, 2006)

8. Janis Joplin – Pearl (Columbia, 1971)

7. Patti Smith – Horses (Arista, 1975)

6. Beyoncé – Lemonade (Parkwood/Columbia, 2016)

5. Missy Elliott – Supa Dupa Fly (The Goldmind/Elektra, 1997)

4. Aretha Franklin – I Never Loved a Man The Way I Love You (Atlantic, 1967)

3. Nina Simone – I Put A Spell on You (Philips, 1965)

2. Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (Ruffhouse/Columbia, 1998)

1. Joni Mitchell – Blue (Reprise, 1971)