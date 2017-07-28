Tyler, the Creator racconta com’è lavorare con Frank Ocean

A supporto della promozione per il suo nuovo album, Flower Boy, Tyler, the Creator si è fermato da Zane Lowe per parlare di un po’ di cose, tra cui il lavorare con Frank Ocean.

“We’ve never ever in our life planned a collaboration. I’m always in the studio just making shit and he’s like ‘where you at?’”

Tyler ha anche parlato di Blonde, affermando di preferirlo a Channel Orange.

“Blonde is so sick. I always tell him I like that shit way better than Channel Orange—and don’t like comparing! But, the looseness of structure and the chords and shit on Blonde speaks to me more than Channel Orange. But I think Channel Orange has a little bit more pop structures, which gets to people a little more.”

