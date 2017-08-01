Bandcamp farà una donazione al Transgender Law Center

In risposta alle recenti dichiarazioni di Donald Trump via Twitter, Bandcamp ha deciso che donerà il 100% dei profitti della giornata di venerdì al Transgender Law Center.

L’iniziativa, che fa seguito alla raccolta fondi di Febbraio destinata all’ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), viene annunciata così:

“Bandcamp is a platform for artistic expression, and all manner of variance in experience and identity, including gender and sexuality, is welcome here. We support our LGBT+ users and staff, and we stand against any person or group that would see them further marginalized. This includes the current U.S. administration, and its recent capricious declaration that transgender troops will no longer be able to serve in the military. That this announcement was motivated in part to help fund the border wall exposes it as part of the administration’s cynical, discriminatory agenda.”