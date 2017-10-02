Gli album che escono a ottobre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a ottobre.

2 ottobre

Benjamin Clementine – I Tell A Fly

6 ottobre

Alessandro Cortini – Avanti

Andrew Hung – Realisationship

Blue Hawaii – Tenderness

Citizen – As You Please

Ducktails – Jersey Devil

Kele Okereke – Fatherland

Kelela – Take Me Apart

Shigeto – The New Monday

TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge

Yumi Zouma – Willowbank

13 ottobre

A. Savage – Thawing Dawn

Beck – Colors

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice

dvsn – Morning After

King Krule – The Ooz

St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION

Stars – There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light

Wu-Tang Clan – Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues

20 ottobre

Giraffage – Too Real

Jessie Ware – Glasshouse

John Carpenter – Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998

Kllo – Backwater

Lindstrøm – It’s Alright Between Us As It I

MAIOLE – Music for Europe

Movements – Feel Something

Rødhåd – Anxious

27 ottobre

Colapesce – Infedele

John Maus – Screen Memories

Sequoyah Tiger – Parabolabandit

Ty Dolla $ign – Beach House 3

Weezer – Pacific Daydream