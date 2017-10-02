Gli album che escono a ottobre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a ottobre.
2 ottobre
Benjamin Clementine – I Tell A Fly
6 ottobre
Alessandro Cortini – Avanti
Andrew Hung – Realisationship
Blue Hawaii – Tenderness
Citizen – As You Please
Ducktails – Jersey Devil
Kele Okereke – Fatherland
Kelela – Take Me Apart
Shigeto – The New Monday
TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge
Yumi Zouma – Willowbank
13 ottobre
A. Savage – Thawing Dawn
Beck – Colors
Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice
dvsn – Morning After
King Krule – The Ooz
St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION
Stars – There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light
Wu-Tang Clan – Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues
20 ottobre
Giraffage – Too Real
Jessie Ware – Glasshouse
John Carpenter – Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998
Kllo – Backwater
Lindstrøm – It’s Alright Between Us As It I
MAIOLE – Music for Europe
Movements – Feel Something
Rødhåd – Anxious
27 ottobre
Colapesce – Infedele
John Maus – Screen Memories
Sequoyah Tiger – Parabolabandit
Ty Dolla $ign – Beach House 3
Weezer – Pacific Daydream