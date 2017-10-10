Loyle Carner ti mostra come ci si comporta con un fan sessista

I’m sorry man, you gotta learn a lesson my young man. You gotta go. For being sexist, you gotta go.
Questo è quanto ha detto Loyle Carner a un fan sessista che, durante il suo concerto dell’8 ottobre alla UEA di Norwich, avrebbe fatto commenti poco carini nei confronti di Elisa Imperilee del duo londinese Elisa & Srigala che era a supporto di Loyle.
Thanks @loylecarner, UEA and the audience for their support last night after a sexist heckle from a member of the audience. Yes yes @loylecarner for confronting him, yes yes audience for exposing who it was in the crowd and yes yes UEA for removing him and challenging him about his behaviour. Overall a great show Norwich thank you 😘❤️🙌