I vincitori dei BET Hip-Hop Awards 2017

Nella notte c’è stata la cerimonia di premiazione dei BET Hip-Hop Awards 2017, presentata da DJ Khaled.
L’album dell’anno è ovviamente DAMN. di Kendrick Lamar ma qui sotto scoprite i vincitori di tutte le altre categorie.
Single of the Year
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Album of the Year
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
Best Hip-Hop Video
Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”
Hot Ticket Performer
Kendrick Lamar
Lyricist of the Year
Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
DJ of the Year
DJ Khaled
Producer of the Year
Metro Boomin
MVP of the Year
DJ Khaled
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
Cardi B
Best Mixtape
Cardi B, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Nicki Minaj, “Rake It Up” (Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj)
Impact Track
Jay Z, “Story of O.J.”