FKA Twigs ha lanciato un Instagram-magazine

Si chiama AVANTgarden e giochicchia con la parola avant-garde: perché questa nuova rivista lanciata da FKA Twigs esclusivamente su Instagram non è di certo una cosa che fan tutti.

La nostra FKA ha descritto il suo Instagram-magazine come “part magic, part memoir” ed ogni uscita consiste in 10 slide.

La prima, dal titolo ROOTS. SHOCK. BEAUTY, racconta, attraverso il lavoro di amici e collaboratori dell’artista (come l’editor Suzannah Pettigrew e lo stylist Matthew Joseph) l’hair styling di Rio Sreedharan.

In particolare, il focus è sulle trecce.

«I think when I first started wearing braids and having them in my photoshoots and videos, no-one was really doing it. It wasn’t so much of a thing as it was now. I found it quite strange because after spending five or six years living in Croydon, it seemed like quite natural. I felt that it was fine for me to go on the red carpet with my hair all braided and twisted up but people were blown away by it, like it was this phenomenon. I was kind of like, ‘hang on a minute, people have been doing this for ages’. I am a businesswoman and I can wear a suit and a braid with beads. It was normality and it felt very natural to do it as the first issue of AVANTgarden.»