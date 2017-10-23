Punch avrebbe voluto André 3000 in good kid, m.a.a.d. city di Kendrick Lamar

In occasione del quinto anniversario di good kid, m.a.a.d. city di Kendrick Lamar il capo supremo di TDE, Punch, si è lasciato andare a qualche riflessione sull’album, o meglio, sulla creazione dello stesso.

In pratica pare che, in merito al remix di Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe avrebbe voluto inizialmente André 3000 piuttosto che Jay Z.

Yo, how is everyone? Let's talk about gkmc for a second. It dropped 5 years ago today. Y'all remember that album? — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 22, 2017

Whoaaaaa. Who was out in front of staples center to see this?! The night the album came out. https://t.co/yPlxNvbOwv — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 22, 2017

The goal was to make a album in the vein of a Tarantino movie. Where the scenes aren't in chronological order but it flows cohesively. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 22, 2017

What's ill to me is thru all of the skits and narration you only here kendrick voice one time. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 22, 2017

I remember barking at ric (from thc at the time) the day before the album came out about about sample on maad city. Lol…. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 22, 2017

I was on the treadmill with a ear piece in hot! Lol. Ric and then switched it up in like 30mins and it worked. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 22, 2017

I remember trying to get 3 Stacks on "don't kill my vibe". He couldn't catch the vibe lol. He was shooting the Jimi Hendrix movie…. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 22, 2017

Can't help but to think what he would've sounded like on that joint. Then jay did the remix so it worked out lol. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 22, 2017

Riascoltiamoci la traccia e riflettiamo