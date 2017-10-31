Arriva la ristampa di For Emma, Forever Ago di Bon Iver

In occasione del decennale della release dell’album, Bon Iver ha annunciato la ristampa di For Emma, Forever Ago prevista per il prossimo febbraio.
La nuova edizione del debut album di Bon Iver sarà sia in vinile che in CD e accompagnata da un nuovo artwork e da un saggio di Trever Hagen.
Il 17 febbraio, poi, è previsto anche uno show esclusivo al Bradley Center in Milwaukee.
(Segna tutto per San Valentino).
This February marks the ten year anniversary of the worldwide release of “For Emma, Forever Ago”! To celebrate, we’ll be performing at The Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI on Saturday, February 17, 2018. This special evening, dubbed FOR EMMA, TEN YEAR, will feature a one of a kind set featuring guests of old and new, with opening sets by @collectionsbees and @fieldreportmusic – Boniver.org fan club presale tickets will be available for purchase with a unique code. Assigned codes can be found by registering for or logging in to an existing account at link in profile. – Registered members will have access to purchase tickets starting tomorrow Tuesday, October 31 at 10:00AM CDT. – Remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, November 3 at 10:00AM CDT. – There is a strict 4 ticket limit for each event. – We’ll also be reissuing “For Emma, Forever Ago” on both LP and CD in celebration of its ten year anniversary. For more info and to pre-order your copy, see prior post or visit our webstore: smarturl.it/ForEmma10year #ForEmma10