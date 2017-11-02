Gli album che escono a novembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a ottobre.

1 novembre

ASTRO – Dream Part.02

3 novembre

Bibio – Phantom Brickworks

Ernia – Come uccidere un usignolo/67

Joji – In Tongues

Kygo – Kids In Love

Sam Smith – The Thrill of It All

Shamir – Revelations

Yaeji – EP2

7 novembre

Block B – Montage

MONSTA X – The Code: Protocol Terminal

Vulfpeck – Mr. Finish Line

10 novembre

Electric Wizard – Wizard Bloody Wizard

OMAKE X SHUNE – Raw

Petit Biscuit – Presence

Quicksand – Interiors

Sleigh Bells – Kid Kruschev

Taylor Swift – reputation

Teen Daze – Themes For A New Earth

Walk The Moon – What If Nothing

Wiz Khalifa – Laugh Now, Fly Later

Yung Lean – Stranger

13 novembre

17 novembre

Angelo Sicurella – YUKI O

Baths – Romaplasm

Jaden Smith – Syre

Morrissey – Low In High-School

NxWorries – Yes Lawd Remixes

Sia – Everyday Is Christmas

Talib Kweli – Radio Silence

T-Pain – OBLiViON

Various Artists, Spawn (Again): A Tribute To Silverchair

24 novembre

Björk – Utopia

Frah Quintale – REGARDEZ MOI

OPUS 3000 – Benevolence

Sufjan Stevens – The Greatest Gift

YOMBE – GOOOD

Dovrebbero uscire a novembre ma non hanno ancora una data

Eminem – Revival

Jacquees – 4275

MGMT – Little Dark Age

Migos – Culture II

N.E.R.D. – No_One Ever Really Dies

Post Malone – Beerbongs and Bentleys

Travis Scott – Astroworld