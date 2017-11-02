Gli album che escono a novembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a ottobre.
1 novembre
ASTRO – Dream Part.02
3 novembre
Bibio – Phantom Brickworks
Ernia – Come uccidere un usignolo/67
Joji – In Tongues
Kygo – Kids In Love
Sam Smith – The Thrill of It All
Shamir – Revelations
Yaeji – EP2
7 novembre
Block B – Montage
MONSTA X – The Code: Protocol Terminal
Vulfpeck – Mr. Finish Line
10 novembre
Electric Wizard – Wizard Bloody Wizard
OMAKE X SHUNE – Raw
Petit Biscuit – Presence
Quicksand – Interiors
Sleigh Bells – Kid Kruschev
Taylor Swift – reputation
Teen Daze – Themes For A New Earth
Walk The Moon – What If Nothing
Wiz Khalifa – Laugh Now, Fly Later
Yung Lean – Stranger
13 novembre
Shamir – Revelations
17 novembre
Angelo Sicurella – YUKI O
Baths – Romaplasm
Jaden Smith – Syre
Morrissey – Low In High-School
NxWorries – Yes Lawd Remixes
Sia – Everyday Is Christmas
Talib Kweli – Radio Silence
T-Pain – OBLiViON
Various Artists, Spawn (Again): A Tribute To Silverchair
24 novembre
Björk – Utopia
Frah Quintale – REGARDEZ MOI
OPUS 3000 – Benevolence
Sufjan Stevens – The Greatest Gift
YOMBE – GOOOD
Dovrebbero uscire a novembre ma non hanno ancora una data
Eminem – Revival
Jacquees – 4275
MGMT – Little Dark Age
Migos – Culture II
N.E.R.D. – No_One Ever Really Dies
Post Malone – Beerbongs and Bentleys
Travis Scott – Astroworld