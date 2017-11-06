I N.E.R.D. hanno suonato l’intero nuovo album al ComplexCon

The album isn’t coming out tomorrow. We are giving it to you. You got it before anybody else did.

Così, durante lo show al ComplexCon, i N.E.R.D. hanno annunciato il loro nuovo album, che si intitola No_One Ever Really Dies, e fatto un enorme regalo a tutti i fan che li hanno aspettati per 3 anni, suonandolo per intero prima della release ufficiale.

Non abbiamo ancora una data d’uscita ma sappiamo che in No_One Ever Really Dies ci saranno Kendrick Lamar, M.I.A., André 3000 e altri.

Qui un po’ di quesi video che ci fanno mangiare i gomiti. Più giù la tracklist dell’album.

Kendrick will be featured on N.E.R.D.'s upcoming album. The song is titled "Don't Don't Do It." pic.twitter.com/o3VETj0gkv — DUCKWORTH TDE (@DuckworthTDE) November 5, 2017

N.E.R.D Ft. Future – 1000 performed last night at #complexcon pic.twitter.com/dPppeGtiIK — Zeal & Pristine (@ZealandPristine) November 5, 2017

No_One Ever Really Dies – Tracklist

1. “Deep Down Body Thirst”

2. “Lemon” featuring Rihanna

3. “Voilà” featuring Gucci Mane and Wale

4. “1000” featuring Future

5. “Don’t Don’t Do It” featuring Kendrick Lamar

6. “Kites” featuring Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.

7. “ESP”

8. “Lightning Fire Magic Prayer”

9. “Rollinem 7’s” featuring André 3000

10. “Lifting You” featuring Ed Sheeran

11. “Secret Life of Tigers”