In Sud America coi The XX

La fotografa londinese Laura Coulson ci porta nell’America del Sud, sotto i palchi in cui hanno suonato i The XX, al mare e dietro le quinte del tour della band in questo video reportage dal sapore vintage che mette sotto i riflettori gli occhi dei fan, più che le performance degli artisti.

I’ve always been interested in the people watching the music, so decided to focus mostly on the fans when at shows. I have hours of footage of happy faces in the crowd. I wanted to capture them unawares, in their most honest state.