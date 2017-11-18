Il prossimo album di Kid Cudi sarà prodotto interamente da Kanye West

CyHi the Prynce ci ha detto di più.

Pare che Kanye West sarà non solo il produttore dell’intero nuovo album di Kid Cudi ma anche delle prossime uscite di ogni artista presente nel roster di G.O.O.D.

“I got a project I’m doing with ‘Ye that’s all produced by him. He’s doing it for every artist on the label. (Big) Sean’s got one that will be executive produced by him. Pusha (T)’s next album is strictly produced by him. Teyana (Taylor’s next project), strictly (produced by Kanye). Kid Cudi’s, strictly (produced by Kanye). He does, like, 10 beats a day.”

Beh, BOMBA!

Scopri di più in quest’intervista.