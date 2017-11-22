Hear My Pain Heal è il nuovo video di Sevdaliza

Nello stesso giorno della data italiana al Linecheck, Sevdaliza pubblica un nuovo brano Hear My Pain Heal, accompagnato da un meraviglioso video diretto da Ian Pons Jewell.

It’s difficult to explain ‘Hear My Pain Heal’ in terms of its narrative, as it came about as a hallucinatory or dreamlike experience. Sevdaliza mourning at these large bare feet, crying for her lost ones, his head covered by the shadows from the tablecloth. A strange synchronous relationship between the director Ian Pons Jewell and Sevdaliza resulted in ‘Hear My Pain Heal.

Guardalo qui sotto