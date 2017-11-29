JAY-Z e Beyoncé hanno lavorato ad un album insieme

JAY-Z finalmente ci conferma i rumors che da un po’ di tempo a questa parte hanno fomentato le nostre speranze: lui e Beyoncé hanno lavorato assieme a della nuova musica, proprio durante i making of dei loro rispettivi album 4:44 e Lemonade.

Così dice JAY-Z in un’intervista al New York Times:

We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together.

And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on. Um, we still have a lot of that music. And this is what it became. There was never a point where it was like, ‘I’m making this album.’ I was right there the entire time.

