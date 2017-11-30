The xx presentano We See You – Berlin

Qualche settimana fa, grazie ad un video di Laura Coulson, i The xx ci avevano già portati in Sudamerica e dietro le quinte del loro tour.

Questa volta la band pubblica un nuovo mini-documentario, il primo di una serie, dal titolo We See You – Berlin dedicato al loro set al Lollapalooza e ai fan che erano sotto al palco a cantare i loro brani.

Il video è stato girato da Sylvie Weber ed è interamente disponibile su YouTube.

My process as a filmmaker speaks to a consistent desire within me to unveil the character within, I keep an aesthetic and cinematic visual in mind when on set, cautiously leading the protagonists while allowing them to slowly become more themselves on screen.

In the case of ‘We See You’, coming across truly engaged and earnest individuals was not difficult, the vulnerability that The xx expose in their music is the basis for their incredibly close connection to the fans themselves. I think we’ve managed to represent in these four stories the feeling of the many millions who are so profoundly affected by the harmonies of Romy, Oliver and Jamie.