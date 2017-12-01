Gli album che escono a dicembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a dicembre.

1 dicembre

C+C=MAXIGROSS – NUOVA SPERANZA EP

Chief Keef – Dedication

Deuce – Invincible

DRAM – Big Baby DRAM (Deluxe)

Eat Your Heart Out – Mind Games

Miguel – War & Leisure – 12/12

Neil Young & Promise of the Real – The Visitor

Roy Woods – Say Less

The Faceless – In Becoming a Ghost

U2 – Songs of Experience

Van Morrison – Versatile

Wisin – Victory

8 dicembre

Atrocity – Masters of Darkness

Feared – Svart

G Perico – 2 Tha Left

Iron Savior – Reforged – Riding On Fire

Jim James – Tribute To 2

Juicy J – Rubba Band Business: The Album

K. Michelle – KIMBERLY – The People I Used to Know

Luke Bryan – What Makes You Country

Moral Support – Nowheresville

Pell – girasoul

Statik Selektah

Story of the Year – Wolves

Walker Hayes – Boom

War of Ages – Alpha

15 dicembre

Asking Alexandria – Asking Alexandria

Eminem – Revival

For All Eternity – The Will To Rebuild

G-Eazy – The Beautiful & Damned

Jeezy – Pressure

Mamavegas – MMM

N.E.R.D – No_One Ever Really Dies

Dovrebbero uscire a dicembre ma non hanno ancora una data

BROCKHAMPTON – SATURATION III 1/?