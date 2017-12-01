Gli album che escono a dicembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a dicembre.
1 dicembre
C+C=MAXIGROSS – NUOVA SPERANZA EP
Chief Keef – Dedication
Deuce – Invincible
DRAM – Big Baby DRAM (Deluxe)
Eat Your Heart Out – Mind Games
Miguel – War & Leisure – 12/12
Neil Young & Promise of the Real – The Visitor
Roy Woods – Say Less
The Faceless – In Becoming a Ghost
U2 – Songs of Experience
Van Morrison – Versatile
Wisin – Victory
8 dicembre
Atrocity – Masters of Darkness
Feared – Svart
G Perico – 2 Tha Left
Iron Savior – Reforged – Riding On Fire
Jim James – Tribute To 2
Juicy J – Rubba Band Business: The Album
K. Michelle – KIMBERLY – The People I Used to Know
Luke Bryan – What Makes You Country
Moral Support – Nowheresville
Pell – girasoul
Statik Selektah
Story of the Year – Wolves
Walker Hayes – Boom
War of Ages – Alpha
15 dicembre
Asking Alexandria – Asking Alexandria
Eminem – Revival
For All Eternity – The Will To Rebuild
G-Eazy – The Beautiful & Damned
Jeezy – Pressure
Mamavegas – MMM
N.E.R.D – No_One Ever Really Dies
Dovrebbero uscire a dicembre ma non hanno ancora una data
BROCKHAMPTON – SATURATION III 1/?