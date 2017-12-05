Spotify ci ha detto chi è l’artista più ascoltato del 2017

Dicembre, tempo di classifiche.

Spotify come ogni anno rilascia quella degli artisti più ascoltati e al numero uno si piazza Ed Sheeran che con Shape of You supera anche il buon Drake.

Sheeran si aggiudica il titolo dell’artista più ascoltato del 2017 perché ha totalizzato ben 6.3 miliardi di ascolti in totale e 1.4 miliardi per la sola Shape of You.

Di seguito tutte le classifiche dei più ascoltati di Spotify.

Most Streamed Artists

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. The Weeknd

4. Kendrick Lamar

5. The Chainsmokers

Most Streamed Female Artists

1. Rihanna

2. Taylor Swift

3. Selena Gomez

4. Ariana Grande

5. Sia

Top Five Breakout Artists

1. Camila Cabello

2. Harry Styles

3. Liam Payne

4. Lil Pump

5. Trippie Redd

Most Streamed Groups

1. Coldplay

2. Imagine Dragons

3. Maroon 5

4. Linkin Park

5. Migos

Most Streamed Tracks

1. “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

2. “Despacito” Remix – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

3. “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

4. “Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

5. “I’m the One” – DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne