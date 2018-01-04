Ascolta All The Stars di Kendrick Lamar e SZA

Kendrick Lamar curerà e produrrà l’intera soundtrack di Black Panther, nuovo film della Marvel.

All The Stars è il primo singolo della colonna sonora e vede Lamar insieme a SZA.

A proposito del film, che uscirà il 16 febbraio, Kendrick ha detto:

«Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.»