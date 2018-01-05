Gli album che escono a gennaio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a gennaio.
1 GENNAIO
Jeff Rosenstock – POST-
5 GENNAIO
Bianca Bonnie – 10 Plus
CupcakKe – Ephorize
HoodRich Pablo Juan – Hood Rich
Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse
12 GENNAIO
Anderson East – Encore
Avatar – Avatar Country
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Wrong Creatures
Black Veil Brides – Vale
BØRNS – Blue Madonna
Camila Cabello – Camila
Corrosion of Conformity – No Cross No Crown
Cosmo – Cosmotronic
Joe Satriani – What Happens Next
Lil Skies – Life of a Dark Rose
Maxo Kream – Punken
Panda Bear – A Day With the Homies
Sylvan LaCue – Apologies In Advance
Young Chop – King Chop 2
Umphrey’s McGee – it’s not us
19 GENNAIO
Bahamas – Earthtones
Belle & Sebastian – How to Solve Our Human Problems (Part 2)
Bianco – Quattro
Black Label Society – Grimmest Hits
Cadence Weapon – Cadence Weapon
Caitlyn Smith – Starfire
Charlie Puth – Voice Notes
EDEN – Vertigo
Fall Out Boy – M A N I A
First Aid Kit – Ruins
Generic Animal – Generic Animal
Glen Hansard – Between Two Shores
HollySiz – Rather Than Talking
Justine Skye – Ultraviolet
Kimbra – Primal Heart
LANCO – Hallelujah Nights
Phillip Phillips – Collateral
Planet Asia – The Golden Buddha
Porches – The House
The Shins – The Worms Heart
Sfera Ebbasta – Rockstar
SiR – TBA
They Might Be Giants – I Like Fun
Tune-Yards – I can feel you creep into my private life
26 GENNAIO
Above & Beyond – Common Ground
Calexico – The Thread That Keeps Us
Craig David – The Time Is Now
Django Django – Marble Skies
Dream Wife – Dream Wife
Evidence – Weather or Not
Ghostface Killah & Apollo Brown – The Brown Tape
I’m Not A Blonde – The Blonde Album
Khruangbin – Con Todo El Mundo
L I M – Higher Living
Loudness – Rise To Glory
LP – Forever For Now (Deluxe Edition)
Machine Head – Catharsis
Nils Frahm – All Melody
Palmbomen II – Memories Of Cindy
Pop X – Musica per noi
Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin
Dovrebbero uscire a gennaio ma non hanno ancora una data
A$AP Rocky – Testing
Bea Miller – Spectrum
Lil Yachty – Lil Boat 2
Migos – Culture II
Noah Cyrus – NC-17
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Rae Sremmurd – Sremmlife 3