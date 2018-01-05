Gli album che escono a gennaio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a gennaio.

1 GENNAIO

Jeff Rosenstock – POST-

5 GENNAIO

Bianca Bonnie – 10 Plus

CupcakKe – Ephorize

HoodRich Pablo Juan – Hood Rich

Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse

12 GENNAIO

Anderson East – Encore

Avatar – Avatar Country

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Wrong Creatures

Black Veil Brides – Vale

BØRNS – Blue Madonna

Camila Cabello – Camila

Corrosion of Conformity – No Cross No Crown

Cosmo – Cosmotronic

Joe Satriani – What Happens Next

Lil Skies – Life of a Dark Rose

Maxo Kream – Punken

Panda Bear – A Day With the Homies

Sylvan LaCue – Apologies In Advance

Young Chop – King Chop 2

Umphrey’s McGee – it’s not us

19 GENNAIO

Bahamas – Earthtones

Belle & Sebastian – How to Solve Our Human Problems (Part 2)

Bianco – Quattro

Black Label Society – Grimmest Hits

Cadence Weapon – Cadence Weapon

Caitlyn Smith – Starfire

Charlie Puth – Voice Notes

EDEN – Vertigo

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A

First Aid Kit – Ruins

Generic Animal – Generic Animal

Glen Hansard – Between Two Shores

HollySiz – Rather Than Talking

Justine Skye – Ultraviolet

Kimbra – Primal Heart

LANCO – Hallelujah Nights

Phillip Phillips – Collateral

Planet Asia – The Golden Buddha

Porches – The House

The Shins – The Worms Heart

Sfera Ebbasta – Rockstar

SiR – TBA

They Might Be Giants – I Like Fun

Tune-Yards – I can feel you creep into my private life

26 GENNAIO

Above & Beyond – Common Ground

Calexico – The Thread That Keeps Us

Craig David – The Time Is Now

Django Django – Marble Skies

Dream Wife – Dream Wife

Evidence – Weather or Not

Ghostface Killah & Apollo Brown – The Brown Tape

I’m Not A Blonde – The Blonde Album

Khruangbin – Con Todo El Mundo

L I M – Higher Living

Loudness – Rise To Glory

LP – Forever For Now (Deluxe Edition)

Machine Head – Catharsis

Nils Frahm – All Melody

Palmbomen II – Memories Of Cindy

Pop X – Musica per noi

Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin

Dovrebbero uscire a gennaio ma non hanno ancora una data

A$AP Rocky – Testing

Bea Miller – Spectrum

Lil Yachty – Lil Boat 2

Migos – Culture II

Noah Cyrus – NC-17

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Rae Sremmurd – Sremmlife 3