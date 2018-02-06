Ci sono due versioni di All The Stars di Kendrick Lamar e SZA

Il fatto è questo: un utente di Reddit ha scoperto che esistono due versioni di All The Stars, il brano di Kendrick Lamar in feat. con SZA che fa parte della soundtrack di Black Panther.

La differenza sta nel testo.

Nella versione che possiamo ascoltare su Spotify/Tidal, SZA canta:

No control, no off switch

And the way that you bringin’ me down

It’s a turn on, get it away from me

Know you mean wrong, keep away from me

And it’s all wrong, get it away from me, yeah

I, I just cry for no reason

I just pray for no reason

I just thank for the life, for the day

For the hours and another life breathin’

I did it all ‘cause it feel good

You could live it all if you feel bad

Better live your life, we were runnin’ out of time

Nella versione presente su Apple Music, invece:

Got no end game, got no reason

Got to stay down, it’s the way that you making me feel

Like nobody ever loved me like you do, you do

You kinda feeling like you’re tryna get away from me

If you do, I won’t move

I ain’t just crying for no reason

I ain’t just praying for no reason

I give thanks for the days, for the hours

And another way, another life breathin’

How did it all go to feel good?

I wouldn’t do it at all if you feel bad

Better live your life, we’re runnin’ out of time

Ora, non abbiamo la più pallida idea del perché: se si tratti di un errore o altro.

Aspettiamo le delucidazioni ufficiali.