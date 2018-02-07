Frank Ocean ha intervistato l’attore protagonista di Chiamami col tuo nome

Per l’ultimo numero di VMAN Magazine, Frank Ocean ha intervistato via chat Timothée Chalamet, l’attore protagonista del film di Luca Guadagnino, Chiamami col tuo nome.

La conversazione tra i due spazia dalla formazione di Timothée, al video in cui è ancora uno sconosciuto rapper dal nome Timmy T, fino ad arrivare, chiaramente, al film Chiamami col tuo nome con il quale Timothée ha ottenuto la nomination ai prossimi Oscar.

FO The time period of 20th Century Women seems close to Call Me By Your Name, that ’80s time period. Did you get into these past eras of fashion and shit when you were doing the film?

TC Absolutely. I’m a total “nostalgist” and Call Me By Your Name’s director, Luca, grew up in that time period. In fact, the book is set in ’88 and he changed it to ’83 because he said that was the year in your life you can hear music from. In the movie, there’s Talking Heads, The Psychedelic Furs, or just the Bach or Beethoven—those are all songs from Luca’s youth, what it was like for him in Italy in the ’80s. Also, in 1988, the AIDS crisis had already hit and that was part of the reasoning for making [the film] a little bit earlier too, so it wasn’t as intense, and could be a little more utopic. What a tragedy for movies now that if you want to be contemporary, phones have to be involved, with texting and FaceTime. I don’t know if [the characters in] Call Me By Your Name would ever have that relationship if there was passive-aggressive commenting and “likes.” They actually had to talk, figure each other out, and struggle with their emotions.

La chiacchierata tra i due poi scivola sull’incredibile soundtrack del film e su Sufjan Stevens.

FO That [Call Me By Your Name] soundtrack is super good.

TC We listened to Sufjan Stevens [included on the soundtrack] with Luca and Armie [Hammer] right before we started shooting—that was an experience, to listen to that and, like, hold each other after. It’s awesome to hear you say that about the soundtrack. You’ve got to score a movie.

