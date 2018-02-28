Guarda il video di Frontline di Kelela ispirato a The Sims

Kelela ha pubblicato un nuovo video per Frontline, traccia dell’ultimo album Take Me Apart.

Realizzato con le animazioni di Claudia Matè, il videoclip racconta la storia di una rottura amorosa riprendendo l’immaginario visivo dei Sims.

In un’intervista a Rolling Stone, Kelela ha detto a riguardo:

With this Sims-like video, I was able to tell my story in a light-hearted but dramatic way. It’s about leaving your ex with the wind in your hair while acknowledging a curiously complex feeling of pain that he has left you for a white woman.

Guarda il video qui sotto