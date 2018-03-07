Gli album che escono a marzo

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a marzo.

2 MARZO

Barbagallo – Danse Dans Les Ailleurs

Dirton – Kenya Che?

Habibi – Cardamom Garden

Haley Heynderickx – I Need to Start a Garden

Jonathan Wilson – Rare Birds

Moby – Everything Was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt

Peggy Gou – Once [EP] Superorganism – Superorganism

Titus Andronicus – A Productive Cough

Suuns – Felt

Youarehere – PLVS VLTRA

9 MARZO

David Byrne – American Utopia

Editors – Violence

Embrace – Love is a Basic Need

Lisa Stansfield – Deeper

Manitoba – Divorami

Ministri – Fidatevi

Of Montreal – White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood

Peter Kernel – The Size Of The Night

The Fratellis – In Your Own Sweet Time

Turbowolf – The Free Life

Wrongonyou – Rebirth

Young Fathers – Cocoa Sugar

16 MARZO

Alva Noto – UNIEQAV

Bishop Nehru – Elevators

Mount Eerie – Now Only

The Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl

Yo La Tengo – There’s A Riot Going On

23 MARZO

Bonny Doon – Longwave

Brother JT – Tornado Juice

Club Kuru – Giving In

Courtney Marie Andrews – May Your Kindness Remain

George Ezra – Staying at Tamara’s

Preoccupations – New Material

27 MARZO

Indianizer – Zenith

30 MARZO

Barbarossa – Lier

Frankie Cosmos – Vessel

The Vaccines – Combat Sports

The Voidz – Virtue