Gli album che escono a marzo

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a marzo.
2 MARZO
Barbagallo – Danse Dans Les Ailleurs
Dirton – Kenya Che?
Habibi – Cardamom Garden
Haley Heynderickx – I Need to Start a Garden
Jonathan Wilson – Rare Birds
Moby – Everything Was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt
Peggy Gou – Once [EP] Superorganism – Superorganism
Titus Andronicus – A Productive Cough
Suuns – Felt
Youarehere – PLVS VLTRA
9 MARZO
David Byrne – American Utopia
Editors – Violence
Embrace – Love is a Basic Need
Lisa Stansfield – Deeper
Manitoba – Divorami
Ministri – Fidatevi
Of Montreal – White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood
Peter Kernel – The Size Of The Night
The Fratellis – In Your Own Sweet Time
Turbowolf – The Free Life
Wrongonyou – Rebirth
Young Fathers – Cocoa Sugar
16 MARZO
Alva Noto – UNIEQAV
Bishop Nehru – Elevators
Mount Eerie – Now Only
The Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl
Yo La Tengo – There’s A Riot Going On
23 MARZO
Bonny Doon – Longwave
Brother JT – Tornado Juice
Club Kuru – Giving In
Courtney Marie Andrews – May Your Kindness Remain
George Ezra – Staying at Tamara’s
Preoccupations – New Material
27 MARZO
Indianizer – Zenith
30 MARZO
Barbarossa – Lier
Frankie Cosmos – Vessel
The Vaccines – Combat Sports
The Voidz – Virtue