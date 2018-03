PLANTNG DAY : pt 1 – anointing the space. ::: a short film in 4 lil parts created for IG: shot/ directed / edit on iPhone 7 by e.badu. Music: @badbadnotgood and SunRa mash up by e.b.

Un post condiviso da THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) in data: Mar 6, 2018 at 6:33 PST